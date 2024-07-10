Health officials open free cooling center to help those at risk during heat wave - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — As an excessive heat wave passes through eastern Idaho this week, public health officials want to make sure those with health risks who don’t have access to air-conditioning have a place to go to escape the hot temperatures.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health District is opening a Cooling Center at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello. It is free and open to the public during business hours Monday through Friday and offers air-conditioning, water, snacks, basic activities (coloring books, games, etc.), bathrooms, seating and the ability to charge cell phones.

The health district will make the space available anytime the temperature is above 90 degrees.

“Historically, this weather is not typical for southeast Idaho. We have a lot of housing without air conditioning, which is a concern for all people, and in particular, our most vulnerable populations. We are offering up our facility as a Cooling Center as a safe space to prevent the effects of extreme weather conditions,” SIPH Director Maggie Mann says in a news release.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pocatello issued an excessive heat warning and heat advisory for most of eastern Idaho. Through Sunday, daytime temperatures are expected to range from 95 to 105, depending on the area. That’s 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year, according to the NWS.

Meteorologist John Keyes told EastIdahoNews.com on Monday overnight temperatures will be well-above average, which means there won’t be much relief.

Additional information is in the weather graphics below. Click here for specific conditions in your area.

The excessive heat also increases the potential for wildfire. A red flag warning is in effect for several areas, including the Snake River Plain, the Wood River Valley and eastern Magic Valley.

Fremont County has a burn ban in place on Thursday from noon to 9 p.m.

“All open burning, including campfires, are prohibited from noon to 9 PM on private lands within Fremont County. Propane grills and propane fire pits are allowed. The restrictions do not apply to cities,” emergency management officials write in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

The heat wave is the result of a high pressure system setting up over the western United States, Keyes says.

He’s encouraging people to stay cool and hydrated, and to make sure children and animals are not left unattended in vehicles.

Infants and children under age 5 are particularly at risk during this time, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, along with the elderly and those with respiratory issues.

“Check on friends and family regularly through the duration of this heat wave,” a weather briefing from the NWS says.

The Cooling Center in Pocatello will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Limited space and amenities are available at other locations as well. See the list below.