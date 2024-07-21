Hunt for Red Hills nodules and geodes produces surprises - East Idaho News

With a predicted “near 100 degrees” for the second Saturday of July, we had two choices for the scheduled rock hunting field trip to Red Hills in the Little Lost River Valley – to cancel it or move the meeting time from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. Most of the people signed up for the outing suggested we meet at Clyde, a one building spot on the Little Lost River Highway, at 7 a.m.

By the time we had to leave to get to the hunting area, 16 vehicles and 32 people were ready to hit the sagebrush-infested rolling hills, looking for mostly jasper and agate. After showing samples of what could be found, giving directions where some may be found, and warning the group about some of the dangers they might encounter, I sent them scurrying across the low ridges.

First, I tried getting each group of beginners to check what was being found. We were mostly on the hunt for tiny agate nodules called “cutties” and ancient red volcanic material called “leaverite,” which should be left right where it was found. There were a few pieces of quality multi-colored jasper and some nice large nodules and geodes picked up within the first hour of searching.

As the sun climbed higher, and it started to get warm, the hunters scattered across the rolling ridges, finding better specimens.

But the first major specimen was found by an experienced rockhound. It was a part of a large geode filled with crystals. The original geode appeared to have been at least a foot in diameter. Over the last few years, several of these have been found at the Red Hills, but I have never seen or heard of a large complete geode found there.

Paul Fullmer, a member of the Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society, found a portion of a large crystal-filled geode at the Red Hills. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

A young girl found a lovely agate filled with botryoidal mounds in a hollow cavity, while a couple of teenagers collected two large chunks of multi-colored jasper. Others found parts of geodes and nodules full of different types of material. It appeared that winter snows and spring rains had washed a trove of material out of the ridges and into the swales. It appeared that the theme of the day was nodules and geodes that filled most of the buckets of the gatherers.

One broken geode showed botryoidals covered with drusy quartz crystals, while another geode was full of small agate posts and another nodule was filled with blue/green jasper. Most of the nodules were intact, while most of the geodes were broken. There was also enough jasper found to whet the appetite for the rock hunters to make a return trip after the weather cools a bit.

A young girl found this hollow agate full of botryoidals at the Red Hills. | Courtesy Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

By 11:00 a.m., the temperature had climbed to 90 degrees, and it was time for most of us to climb into the air-conditioned vehicles and head home with our treasures. The kids of the group not only found some beautiful rocks, but also a few horned lizards to play with.

As we headed out, an old-timer stated, “Red Hills never disappoints because of so many variations in material, colors and no rattlesnakes to scare the jeepers out of you.”

I had to agree. I also did not see or hear of any ticks hitching a ride home with anyone.

This geode was found full of botryoidals covered with druzy quartz crystals. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

With a bucket of nodules and geodes, I have enough material to cut and explore until the weather cools enough for me to venture out in the high desert plains of Central Idaho.

If any of you would like to join some of the field trips, the Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society have several scheduled for the rest of the season. Check out their newsletter or web page for more information. There may even be a return trip to the Red Hills.