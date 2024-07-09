Identity released after shooter dies in exchange of gunfire with Yellowstone rangers - East Idaho News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Officials have released the name of the man who died during a shootout with park rangers in Yellowstone National Park on Thursday.

Park County, Wyoming, Coroner Cody Gortmaker identified the deceased suspect as 28-year-old Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner from Milton, Florida.

Gortmaker confirmed that Fussner died after an exchange of gunfire with park rangers.

Background

According to a news release from Yellowstone National Park officials, the incident began in the middle of the night Wednesday at Canyon Village in the central part of the park and continued into Thursday morning.

Fussner was reportedly making threats, and officials say “there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and law enforcement rangers.”

A park ranger was hurt in the shooting. The extent of his injuries is still unclear, but officials say he’s in stable condition and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

The FBI is leading the investigation with support from National Park Service agents.