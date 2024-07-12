 ISP investigating single-vehicle crash under Ucon overpass - East Idaho News
Idaho Falls

ISP investigating single-vehicle crash under Ucon overpass

  Published at  | Updated at
Nate Sunderland

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Ucon Crash
Courtesy Heather Ross
UCON — Idaho State Police are on the scene of a severe single-vehicle crash near the Ucon overpass along U.S. Highway 20.

The crash occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday, according to ISP Lt. Marvin Crain.

It’s not clear exactly what occurred, but a white car is resting upside down underneath the overpass next to some railway tracks.

Emergency vehicles were dispatched, but the status of the vehicle’s occupants is unknown.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the crash resulted in significant traffic back up during the evening hours.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

Ucon Crash2
Courtesy Tiffany Potter

