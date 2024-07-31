Japanese youth visit Idaho Falls as part of a long-term relationship with city - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Youth from Japan have been in eastern Idaho this week, exploring and learning the culture, which is all part of a relationship between two cities.

The Idaho Falls-Tokai Mura Sister Cities program was established in 1981. Over the years, the groups have exchanged ideas, people, and materials. A sister city is a long-term relationship between two communities and two countries, according to the city’s website.

“There are some similarities between Tokai Mura (Japan) and Idaho Falls. It wasn’t as if someone just threw a dart on a map. We both have a strong connection to nuclear energy, and believe it or not, we both have a strong potato industry,” said Amanda Logan, who is part of the Idaho Falls Sister City Advisory Committee.

Youth and even adults have switched off throughout the years to visit Idaho and Japan.

“It just helps us to get a perspective outside of where we are and where we live. It’s neat that we do it for both youth and adults as well as city to city,” said Logan.

On Tuesday afternoon, youth from Japan, youth from Idaho Falls and chaperones came to city hall and went to the City Council chambers to meet with Mayor Rebecca Casper.

Mayor Rebecca Casper and a translator talked to the youth in the council chambers. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

This is part of the presentation Casper gave to the youth. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Casper welcomed them and taught them about the different services offered in the city, including the airport, police, and Idaho Falls Power and Fiber. She added that these types of relationships between cities are significant.

“From the outside, it might look like you are teenagers just having fun, but you are doing important work,” Casper addressed the group. “You are creating friendships and having experiences.”

Logan added that it’s about more than just an exciting trip.

“Both the American youth and then the Japanese youth… they, as part of being a member of the organization, it’s not just, ‘I am here on a trip to another country.’ They are involved for many years. Many of them learning about the culture, learning the language, they do Zoom meetings with each other. It’s an ongoing relationship,” she said.

The youth also took pictures with Casper. There was a translator to help, too.

“Even though there’s a strong language barrier, they’re still able to get so much across with even just gestures… just conveying things through expressions and emotions and body language. It’s amazing,” said Laura Combs, the adult president of the Idaho Falls Sister Cities Youth Delegation.

The youth’s schedule is jam-packed with activities and learning experiences. So far, they’ve explored Yellowstone National Park, toured the Idaho National Laboratory, and met with firefighters at the Idaho Falls Fire Department. They will also get the chance to go to Lagoon Amusement Park, experience a rodeo in Idaho Falls, and float Lava Hot Springs.

16-year-old Tosei Kikuchi traveled from Japan and has been staying with a host family. He told EastIdahoNews.com that he has never been to Idaho and it’s his first time in the United States.

He’s loved his experiences so far, including going on a whitewater rafting trip in Wyoming with his host family.

“I enjoyed riding a boat. It was so fun!” Tosei said.

He said that he’s learned some differences between American culture and Japanese culture.

“I was surprised to enter a (home)…I wear shoes. In Japan, I don’t wear shoes to enter a home,” Tosei said.

Tosei Kikuchi is standing in the middle. He is pictured with two chaperones. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

17-year-old Charlotte Combs of Bonneville County has been part of the program for six years. She’s experienced traveling to Japan too. This year, she’s helping host with her family.

“I think it’s really cool to engage with other students from a different culture and especially to host. Hosting is definitely enjoyable because you get to share the culture, introduce them to all these new things, and see their reactions. Hearing them say, ‘Oh my gosh!’ or their eyes go wide,” Charlotte said smiling. “It’s really a unique experience.”

The youth from Japan came to Idaho Falls on Friday and will be leaving back to their country on Monday, Aug. 5.

Logan said that the Sister Cities Advisory Committee is trying to increase awareness about the two cities’ relationship.

“Even simple things like, we have this beautiful Japanese Friendship Garden and I don’t think a lot of people know that that’s because of our friendship,” Logan said.

According to the Idaho Falls Sister Cities Youth Delegation website, the friendship garden was opened in their honor. Located on West Broadway, it has stone paths, pagodas, Japanese fencings, and a pavilion. Displays dedicated to Tokai Mura can be seen at the Idaho Falls Public Library. Click here.

There are monthly meetings for the program, and anyone is welcome to come and learn more.

“It is open to anybody. We are always looking for new members and we are excited to welcome anybody who wants to join, participate and volunteer with us and come to our meetings, host students and travel to Japan,” Laura Combs said.