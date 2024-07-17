Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill roommates and destroying their property - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to stab his roommates to death.

Nael Nazar Alnasr was charged with felony aggravated assault.

On June 26, around 1:05 p.m., a Chubbuck police officer responded to a home after a report that a man, identified as Alnasr, had threatened to harm his roommates with knives, according to court documents.

Dispatch told the roommates to leave the area in a car and told officers to meet them down the road.

When the officer found the men, they stated they lived with Alnasr. The three men had been on a camping trip when they saw a Snapchat video of Alnasr “destroying their property and trying to give it away.”

When officers asked why Alnasr did not go camping, one of the men stated that Alnasr “uses a lot of drugs and had been taking a lot of cocaine earlier and it has him acting not normal.”

One of the men reportedly called Alnasr, who said, “Come over, and I’ll stab you.” The man asked Alnasr to stop destroying their property, and Alnasr reportedly told him to get his belongings and move out.

The three men left their camping trip and returned home to get their things. When they arrived, the men told police they heard the hose running and noticed it was in the garage.

According to police reports, Alnasr posted a Snapchat video of himself pouring water on one of the men’s cars.

The men tried to enter the front door, but it was locked, so they tried to get in through the glass backdoor. While doing this, they reportedly saw Alnasr “standing in the kitchen with two large kitchen knives in his hands.”

One of the men began recording Alnasr as he reportedly ran at the glass door and started “smacking his head into the glass and slashing the glass door with the two knives” while allegedly saying that he was going to kill them.

Eventually, one of the men tried to open the glass door to get inside, and Alnasr walked away. The man called 911, which is when he was told to leave in his car.

Two of the men told officers they were “afraid for their lives.” They then told the officers they just wanted their property out of the house, and stated they had firearms in the home and were afraid Alnasr would try and use them on the roommates.

The officer attempted to call Alnasr multiple times, but it went to voicemail each time. The officer called Bannock County Prosecutor Jonathan Radford and ensured that they had probable cause to charge Alnasr with aggravated assault.

After getting confirmation, he told the roommates they needed to leave the area and they would arrest Alnasr as soon as he left the home.

A warrant was issued for Alnasr’s arrest on June 27, and he was booked into the Bannock County Jail on July 1 with a bond of $50,000.

It was later decreased to $10,000, and Alnasr posted surety to be released on July 3, with the condition that he have no contact with the victims.

Alnasr is expected to appear in court on Aug. 1. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

Though Alnasr has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.