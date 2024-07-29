Man arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle during test drive - East Idaho News

AMMON – A man has been arrested after allegedly riding off with a motorcycle during a Facebook marketplace meetup.

Gavin Singer, 21, is charged with one count of attempted grand theft.

On July 27, deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft report in Ammon.

According to court documents, the victim had been trying to sell his 2023 Yamaha MT09 motorcycle on Facebook marketplace.

The victim told deputies that a man, identified as Singer, met him at his home to test drive the motorcycle. Singer reportedly rode off with the motorcycle around 6:20 p.m. and did not return. He also blocked the victim on social media.

The victim posted on Facebook that Singer stole his motorcycle, and the post quickly garnered hundreds of shares.

The victim told deputies that soon after he made the post, Singer messaged him, saying he “just went on a joyride.”

Singer reportedly said he would return the motorcycle, but wanted to make sure law enforcement would not be there. He also wanted the Facebook post removed.

After two and a half hours, Singer returned with the motorcycle. According to court documents, he claimed he didn’t intend to steal the motorcycle and that someone else accessed his Facebook account and blocked him.

Deputies arrested Singer and booked him into the Bonneville County Jail on $15,000 bond. He is expected for an initial court appearance on Aug. 7.

Though Singer has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.