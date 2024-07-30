Man flown to local hospital after crash  - East Idaho News

NEWDALE — One person was transported by air ambulance to a hospital after a crash on Idaho Highway 33.

It happened Tuesday around 11 a.m. at milepost 115, just east of Newdale, according to Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain.

Crain told EastIdahoNews.com it was a single-vehicle rollover crash with one adult male driver. It was a commercial service vehicle, Crain added, and it went off the road.

It’s unclear what direction the vehicle was traveling.

Crain said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. He said the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.