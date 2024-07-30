Medical issue may have contributed to crash in front of Idaho Falls Pediatrics  - East Idaho News

AMMON — Preliminary information from deputies shows it appears there was a medical issue that may have contributed to the cause of a crash where a vehicle smashed into a sign and overturned.

It happened on Friday around 4 p.m. in Ammon. Two vehicles — a Toyota RAV4 and a Chevy HHR — collided at the intersection of Sunnyside Road on Eagle Drive, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

He said one vehicle, the Toyota RAV4, stayed under power, and the driver continued down Eagle Drive before crashing into the Idaho Falls Pediatrics sign and building. It then overturned.

The woman in her 70s was taken to a local hospital and was expected to be okay, Lovell said.

No other injuries were reported, and the crash is still under investigation.

It’s estimated that damage to the sign and building is at least several thousands of dollars.

Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com