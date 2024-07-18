Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being struck by rogue tire - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

AMERICAN FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, on westbound Interstate 86 at milepost 56.9 in Power County.

A 70-year-old female, from Ashland, Oregon was riding a 2023 Harley Davidson Trike eastbound on I-86. A white 2015 Ram 1500 driven by a 23-year-old male, from American Falls was traveling westbound when it lost its rear wheel. The tire went into the eastbound lanes striking the Harley Davidson. The rider of the Harley Davidson was wearing a helmet.

The rider was transported to a local area hospital via air ambulance.

I-86 was blocked for approximately 36 minutes to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.

This crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.