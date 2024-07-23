Multiple Idaho Falls roads scheduled for chip sealing - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Over the next several weeks, contractors will chip seal or apply seal coats to several Idaho Falls roads.

Roads require routine maintenance and both chip sealing and seal coats provide a protective covering for existing streets. Without proper maintenance, streets decay from the effects of the sun, weather, and traffic, becoming brittle and cracked.

The process provides a renewed surface, extending the life of the road an average of six years and at a fraction of the cost of an overlay.

Residents who live on streets directly impacted have been notified or will be notified. No parking will be allowed on streets impacted. Some roads will be reduced to one lane and others will be closed during portions of construction.

Reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For a complete map of streets involved in the chip seal or seal coating processes, click here.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact HK Contractors at (208) 523-6600.