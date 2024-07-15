My daughter is always complaining of headaches. Is this normal and what should we do? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question:

My daughter is always complaining of headaches. Is this normal and what should we do?

Answer:

Headaches are a common complaint among children and can vary in severity and frequency. While they are often benign, understanding the causes and knowing how to manage them is crucial for parents and caregivers.

Types of Headaches

Primary Headaches:

Migraines: These are recurrent headaches characterized by moderate to severe pain, often accompanied by sensitivity to light and sound, nausea, and sometimes aura (visual disturbances).

Tension-Type Headaches: These are mild to moderate headaches that often feel like a tight band around the head.

Secondary Headaches:

These are symptoms of an underlying condition such as infection, head injury, sinus problems, or more serious neurological issues. It’s important to rule out secondary causes, especially if headaches are persistent or severe.

Causes of Headaches in Children

Genetic Predisposition: Children with family members who experience migraines or tension headaches are more likely to have them. Triggers: Common triggers include stress, lack of sleep, dehydration, skipped meals, certain foods (like chocolate or processed meats), changes in weather, and hormonal changes (especially in teenagers). Underlying Conditions: Infections (like sinusitis), head injury or vision problems.

Symptoms to Watch For

Location and Quality of Pain: Ask your child to describe where the pain is and what it feels like (e.g., throbbing, dull, squeezing).

Duration: Note how long the headache lasts and if there are patterns to its occurrence.

Other Symptoms: Pay attention to nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light or sound, changes in mood or behavior, and any neurological symptoms like dizziness or blurry vision.

When to Seek Medical Attention

Sudden Onset: If your child experiences a sudden, severe headache that is unlike any they’ve had before, seek medical attention immediately.

Changes in Pattern: If headaches become more frequent, severe, or are interfering with daily activities, consult a healthcare professional.

Accompanying Symptoms: Persistent vomiting, changes in vision, weakness, or numbness are red flags that require medical evaluation.

Management and Treatment

Lifestyle Modifications: – Ensure your child gets enough sleep.

– Encourage regular meals and snacks to avoid hunger-related headaches.

– Teach stress-reduction techniques such as deep breathing or mindfulness.

– Hydration is key; ensure your child drinks enough water throughout the day.

Medical Interventions: – Over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help manage pain under a doctor’s guidance.

– For migraines, prescription medications may be necessary to prevent or treat episodes.

– Identifying and addressing underlying conditions if present.

Home Care: – Create a quiet, darkened environment for your child during headaches.

– Use cold or warm compresses on the forehead or neck, whichever provides relief.

– Encourage relaxation techniques and offer emotional support.

Understanding headaches in children involves recognizing the different types, identifying potential triggers, and knowing when to seek medical advice. If you have concerns about your child’s headaches, always consult a healthcare professional for personalized guidance and treatment options.