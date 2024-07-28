New app to keep Rexburg residents in-the-know - East Idaho News

REXBURG – The City of Rexburg has introduced a new app to keep residents informed.

The City of Rexburg, ID app is a main hub for announcements, local events, news updates, documents and more.

“It’s like our gateway to citizens, particularly those that don’t have social media,” said Sarah Kennett-Cromwell, the social media strategist for the city of Rexburg. “We want it to be an opportunity for community members to see everything going on.”

The app has a live feed where users can see city updates and even receive push notifications if they opt in.

“Ideally we hope to be able to be pushing out information as soon as things are happening,” Kennett-Cromwell said. “We all know it’s construction season in Rexburg right now, so we’ve been working hard to be diligent about pushing out construction notifications.”

Users can also see the mayor’s newsletter and access a staff directory by department. City forms are available with links to pay bills, as well.

Users can even sign up for events and add them directly to their calendar.

“The arts department is pushing out painting classes,” Kennett-Cromwell said. “We really hope people utilize it and turn on notifications.”

Residents can download the City of Rexburg, ID app for Android or iPhone.