New CEO hired at local youth organization - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls YMCA has a new leader.

Tanner Rohne assumed his role as the company’s new CEO on Monday. He replaces Dan Jaeger, who stepped down several months ago. The reason for his departure is unclear.

Rohne was chosen from numerous applicants who applied for the position.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Rohne says he’s “super excited to be able to serve the Y and the community of Idaho Falls” in this capacity.

“I’m really honored that the board gave me this opportunity and chose me as the leader at the helm. I’m excited to improve the quality of the programming, and looking at meeting the needs of the community as it continues to grow,” Rohne says.

Rohne was initially hired for a different role at the Idaho Falls YMCA in January. Before that, he spent 15 years developing and managing programs for other YMCA organizations, including the Treasure Valley Family YMCA.

In that role, he managed the residential camp in Cascade and the camp at Horsethief Reservoir.

One of Rohne’s biggest goals going forward is to “create a culture at the Y where everyone feels valued and at home while they are here.”

“I am also looking to getting the Big Elk Creek Resident Camp back up and operational with full summer camp programs. I’m also looking forward to creating a stronger partnership with different community organizations to make sure their needs are being met,” Rohne explains.

The YMCA provides childcare, after school programs, youth and community sports opportunities, summer camps and fitness programs, which Rohne says many people depend on.

Many of the services are discounted based on income to ensure resources are available for disadvantaged families or community members.

Rohne says every member of the community, whether they’re a member of the YMCA or not, plays a major role in the organization’s growth and success.

“I take the role of the organization seriously and look forward to supporting our YMCA staff as we innovate to address community needs and meet emerging service opportunities,” Rohne says in a news release.

Katya Le Blanc, chair of the YMCA Search Committee, says she’s thrilled to welcome Rohne aboard as the new CEO.

“His passion for youth development and his collaborative leadership style will ensure that we maintain and grow our community impact,” she says in a news release. “The future is bright for the Idaho Falls YMCA.”