One dead, four rushed to hospital after crash on Fort Hall Reservation - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

FORT HALL — On July 30 at 10:51 a.m., the Fort Hall Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Arbon Valley Road on the Fort Hall Reservation west of Pocatello.

One vehicle had five occupants. One of the occupants, Marlin Uribe, died on scene and the four remaining occupants were transported by flight and ground ambulance to the Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

The occupant of the second vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

Fort Hall Fire Department, American Falls Fire, Idaho State Police, Power County Sheriff and FHPD were all on scene.

According to the FHPD the accident is currently under investigation. No further information is being provided at this time.