Pocatello first responders work through busy July 4th week - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Pocatello firefighters responded to 11 fires, and Pocatello Police officers confiscated around $10,000 worth of illegal fireworks during a busy Fourth of July week.

The most significant emergency, according to a news release from the city of Pocatello, was a wildland fire that began the evening of July 4 near a home on Holman Avenue. The fire’s rapid growth necessitated evacuations of several nearby homes.

“Thankfully, due to the swift and coordinated efforts of both departments, there were no injuries or structures lost in the wildland fire,” the release says.

Officers responded to 136 reports of firework use in prohibited areas or illegal firework use, according to the release. All told, officers issued 52 citations for firework use while approximately $9,500 worth of illegal fireworks were confiscated.

Of the fires reported, one was a house fire, which began in a bush outside the home. Four were dumpster fires ignited by “firework waste.”

“We are grateful for the dedication and professionalism of our telecommunications officers, firefighters, and police officers,” Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn says in the release. “Their hard work and preparation helped to keep our community safe.”

Police Chief Roger Schei added, “This past week highlighted the importance of teamwork between our departments. The close collaboration between our first responders ensured a prompt and effective response to all emergencies.”

The city’s release notes that firework laws are in place to ensure safety, and the fire department says that continued safety during the summer months is paramount.