Pocatello underpass to reopen - but be closed again for additional work - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Center Street underpass in Pocatello will reopen with additional work to be completed at a later time.

The oft-used passage to Downtown Pocatello has been closed since early spring. Due to delays in the construction review process with Union Pacific Railroad, the city has been forced to pause the project, according to a news release from the city.

It will be reopened after the roadway can be repaved.

Thus far, the waterline below the underpass has been replaced, and repair work has been done to the walls alongside the road.

When it can be resumed, the remaining work includes repairs to abutments, replacement of the fascia and portals to the sidewalks, replacement of the retaining walls and sidewalks leading to the pedestrian tunnels, moving of the stormwater pump controls to higher ground and construction of a pedestrian crossing bridge, the release says.

“The City appreciates the patience the public and local businesses have exhibited during this phase of the underpass project,” the release says.

A date for additional closure has not yet been set, as the city is working with Union Pacific toward completion of the project.