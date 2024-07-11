Pocatello woman granted withheld judgment, sentenced to probation for possession, injury to a child - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to felonies for possession of methamphetamine and injury to a child has been sentenced to probation.

Kateland Alex Jean Mooney, 29, entered guilty pleas to one count of injury to a child and two counts of possession of a controlled substance as part of a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show.

During a July 1 hearing, District Judge Rick Carnaroli sentenced Mooney to three years probation and granted her a withheld judgment — meaning if she successfully completes her probation, the conviction can be removed from Mooney’s record.

Mooney and two others were arrested in January 2023 when the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force stopped a vehicle following a suspected drug deal. When officers approached the vehicle, they saw what was believed to be fentanyl pills in plain view.

Mooney, who was driving the vehicle, was deemed to be “too under the influence for an interview” by officers. Along with the possession charges, she was charged with injury to a child or having methamphetamine within reach of a two-month-old baby in the vehicle.

In addition to the probation, Mooney has been ordered to complete a drug-treatment program and 100 hours of community service. She has also been ordered to pay $2,826.50 in fees and fines.