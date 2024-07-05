Pocatello woman who caused crash that left 2 ISP troopers hurt is sent on rider - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A woman who was charged with felonies for fleeing an officer and selling methamphetamine has been ordered to serve a rider.

Constance Elaine Vega, 35, of Pocatello, reached a plea deal with the Power County Prosecutor’s Office and pleaded guilty to attempting to flee an officer and possession of meth with intent to deliver.

At a hearing Friday, District Judge Javier Gabiola sent Vega on a rider with underlying prison sentences of four to six and four to eight years, to be served concurrently.

A rider program is where a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison for their sentence or release them on probation.

Vega was arrested on Jan. 4 after causing a collision that left two Idaho State Police troopers hurt.

A Power County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Dodge Caravan, driven by Vega, for running a stop sign. Rather than pulling over, Vega sped onto eastbound Interstate 86.

A pursuit, assisted by ISP, ensued. At one point during the chase, Vega lost control of the Dodge and spun out. When she regained control, Vega continued driving west on the eastbound side of I-86.

Following failed attempts to stop the minivan, the chase was eventually halted when Vega crashed head-on into an ISP cruiser.

Inside the Dodge, officers found 28.87 grams — around 1 ounce — of meth.

As part of her sentence, Gabiola ordered Neeser to pay $2,281 in fees and fines. Upon release from prison, her driver’s license will be suspended for two years.