Police ask public for help after driver hits person on highway and leaves scene - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is seeking assistance from the public in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near the Idaho/Wyoming border.

On Friday, June 28, between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., a pedestrian was struck on US Highway 26 near the Wyoming state line.

An unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on US Highway 26 behind a pickup truck. The pickup swerved left to avoid the pedestrian. The unknown vehicle swerved to the right, struck the pedestrian, and did not remain at the scene.

The impact was minor and the driver may not know that they struck anyone.

If anyone was in the area around this date and time and witnessed anything that may be related, or has any information that may be helpful to the investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 528-3408.