Recent high school grad owns a business that hosts video game tournaments for students - East Idaho News

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

Recent high school graduate opens youth esports arena in Idaho Falls

Erik Johnson, 18, opened XP League at 370 College Street in Idaho Falls last month. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – The idea of kids growing up to play video games is no longer a joke.

Erik Johnson is the owner of a new youth esports arena in Idaho Falls called XP League. It opened last month at 370 College Street and it’s a place where students connect with people online and compete in video game tournaments.

The games range from first-person shooters and one-on-one fighting to a car soccer game called Rocket League.

Students ages 7 to 17 pay for a monthly membership in hopes of qualifying for the national finals in Orlando, Florida. Those who win can get college scholarships.

Erik graduated from Idaho Virtual Academy earlier this year and has been interested in gaming for most of his life. He started participating in esports leagues in high school and wanted to provide a space for like-minded people to do what they love.

“I wish I had (access to something like this) when I was younger,” Johnson tells EastIdahoNews.com.

XP League is a national franchise that launched in 2020. Johnson’s dad, Robert, saw an ad for it online and suggested Erik open a local store.

Seventeen-year-old Marcus Jensen is a regular customer at the Idaho Falls location. He’s starting his senior year at Thunder Ridge High School this fall and has been playing in esports leagues since he was a freshman.

RELATED | Students from 9 local schools participate in video game tournament hosted by Idaho Falls District 91

The competitive nature of video games have been a draw for him since he was 5. When Esports tournaments became an option in school, he was all over it.

His game of choice is Valorant, a character-based tactical shooter game.

“Each person has their own special abilities (in this game),” Marcus says.

The objective of the game is to successfully plant a bomb and destroy the other team before the opposing team is able to stop them. Meet Marcus and see what it’s like in the video above.

Marcus Jensen playing Valorant at XP League in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Marcus won a tournament at Compass Academy earlier this year and was part of a winning team at an XP League tournament several months ago.

Marcus would like to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho or Idaho State University after graduation and says the skills he’s acquired in this capacity might be beneficial for his future career path.

“Quick problem-solving and talking to people (are the main skills I’ve gained),” he says.

Despite the benefits of esports tournaments, Johnson says the communication among online competitors is often rude and mean-spirited. He’s focused on teaching locals who participate about the impact of cyberbullying and the importance of sportsmanship and showing respect to others.

XP League is hosting summer camps until school starts up again. Hours will be similar to the school schedule once it’s back in session.

To sign up or for more information, visit the website.

