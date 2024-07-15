Semi bursts into flame on I-15, southbound traffic closed after exit 108 - East Idaho News

A tractor-trailer caught fire Sunday south of the Shelley 108 exit on I-15.

Idaho State Police confirmed a “vehicle fire and two vehicle crash on southbound I-15 at milepost 102,” on the social media platform X. “Southbound I-15 at exit 108 has been closed. Prepare to stop, slow down or have alternate route available.”

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as additional information becomes available.