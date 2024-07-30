Semi overturns after losing control of brakes - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

A semi truck driven by a 45-year-old male was traveling southbound on US 95 near milepost 312 at 2 p.m. Monday when it took an emergency runaway ramp due to loss of brake control.

The semi truck subsequently overturned and came to a stop on its side. No other vehicles were involved and the driver sustained minor injuries.

It was determined at the scene that the loss of brake control was due to operator error.

The right lane at the scene was blocked for 2 hours and 30 minutes for vehicle recovery.

The commercial vehicle safety division of ISP is reminding commercial motor vehicle drivers to exercise caution when driving down Lewiston Grade.