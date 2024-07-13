Seniors catch a glimpse of eastern Idaho's natural aviators - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — The Homestead Senior Living recently organized an enriching bird watching tour for its residents, offering a tranquil and educational experience amidst nature’s beauty.

Participants were treated to a diverse array of bird species, totaling an impressive count of 36 unique different species throughout the excursion. Against the backdrop of serene landscapes, residents marveled at the intricate plumage and melodious calls of various birds.

One resident’s favorite sighting was of a bald eagle that soared alongside the bus for a ways as they traveled down the road. Another loved the sounds of the loons. And many enjoyed all the duckling and goslings they viewed waddling and swimming behind their mothers.

The outing not only provided a delightful opportunity for social interaction and outdoor exploration but also underscored The Homestead’s commitment to offering meaningful and engaging activities that enhance the well-being of its residents.