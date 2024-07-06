Two juvenile female runaways from Arco are missing - East Idaho News

The following is a release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office requests the public to be on the lookout for two runaway, female juveniles from Arco. Rachel Hutchison, age 15, is described as a white female. She is 5 feet 1 inch, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair with highlights. She was last seen at her father’s residence on South Idaho Street on July 5 at 10:30 p.m. She was last known to be wearing blue jeans and a white shirt with a skeleton face on the front.

Annabell Nelson is described as a white female. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair. Annabell has a small tattoo on her wrist and a tattoo behind her ear. She was last seen wearing a blue/green V-neck T-shirt, grey sweatpants and blue slip-on shoes. Her last known location was her parents’ house on West Grand Avenue on July 5 at approximately 9:10 p.m.

If you see either one of the juveniles, please call law enforcement to report their sighting.