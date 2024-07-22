Yellowstone has busy June, more visitors so far in 2024 compared to previous years - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming – Yellowstone National Park hosted 914,612 recreation visits in June 2024, up 8% from June 2023 (847,864 recreation visits). This June’s visitation showed a 3% decrease from June 2021 (938,845 recreation visits).

So far in 2024, the park has hosted 1,633,739 recreation visits, up 9% from 2023 (1,492,843 recreation visits), and up 3% from 2021 (1,587,998 recreation visits).

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through June):

2024 – 1,633,739

2023 – 1,492,843

2022 – 1,258,834 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21 due to the historic flood event. Three entrances opened on June 22.)

2021 – 1,587,998

2020 – 719,054 (The park was closed March 24 through May 17 due to COVID. Two entrances opened on May 18 and the remaining three opened on June 1.)

2019 – 1,358,629

Summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season and millions of people visit the park in June, July and August. If you plan to travel to Yellowstone this summer, plan ahead. Protect yourself and the park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge.

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.