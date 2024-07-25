You're invited to enjoy the Idaho Falls Zoo after hours - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Visitors can enjoy the Idaho Falls Zoo after hours this Thursday thanks to a special sponsorship from Teton Auto Group.

If you haven’t had a chance to visit the zoo because of your work schedule, this is your chance to go.

“People work during the day and they want to come late in the evening,” said Eric Grossarth, city of Idaho Falls spokesman. “It’s to give people a chance to come when it’s cooler after work.”

The after hours event will run until 8 p.m. and showcases animals that become more active later in the day.

“Our furry and feathered friends here at the zoo are often very active in the evening hours,” said Idaho Falls Zoo Director David Pennock. “Having this special treat of an after-hours experience will not only give guests this unique experience but also a chance to get out of the heat and unwind after a long day of work.”

Tickets for adults are $9 and children 3 to 12 are $6. Toddlers and infants are $0.50. All admissions include the $0.50 conservation fee to further the zoo’s animal conservation efforts not only in Idaho but around the world.