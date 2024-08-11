89-year-old hiker missing for days is found safe and returned home - East Idaho News

CHALLIS — A missing 89-year-old Custer County man has been found safe and returned home, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Custer County Sheriff Levi Maydole announced the good news on Facebook Sunday morning.

“Bing Olbum has been found and is home. It is an extraordinary outcome for this incident! His camp was located late in the evening of Aug. 10. Local residents ventured out on horseback and located him at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, he was returned home around 3 a.m.”

No details about Olbum’s condition have been released.

Olbum left from the Hunter Creek Trailhead in the Salmon-Challis National Forest on Tuesday, Aug. 1. According to the sheriff’s office, he never arrived to his final destination at the end of the trail in the McDonald Creek area.

He was reported overdue and missing by family members on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

In the Facebook post, Maydole thanked the community for their “relentless efforts” in searching for Olbum.

“Bing’s will to survive has resulted in an unbelievably good ending to this incident. We hope that his recovery is swift, and he will be enjoying time with his family and friends,” the post reads.