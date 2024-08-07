Custer County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 89-year-old hiker - East Idaho News

CUSTER COUNTY — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a hiker who has been missing since the beginning of August.

Bing Olbum, 89, left from Hunter Creek Trailhead on Aug. 1. The trailhead is around Mackay/Challis. According to the sheriff’s office, he never returned to his final destination at the McDonald Creek area.

Olbum was reported overdue Tuesday by family members. Search and Rescue units have been activated and are searching possible trails.

He is from Custer County. Olbum is described as 5’10” and is 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information on Olbum’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 879-2232.