Backers of Open Primaries Initiative sweep eastern Idaho with community events this weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Organizers promoting the Open Primaries Initiative are eager to ramp up their efforts in eastern Idaho, following a decision Tuesday by the Idaho Supreme Court to dismiss a case by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador that tried to remove the measure from the Nov. 5 ballot. The campaign will be hosting events in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Driggs on Friday and Saturday.

Supporters of the measure collected more than 97,000 signatures statewide, and Secretary of State Phil McGrane’s office certified on July 10 that the measure would be included on the ballot as Proposition 1.

“Idahoans for Open Primaries volunteers are committed to ensuring their neighbors know about this historic opportunity to change Idaho for the better,” Idahoans for Open Primaries Field Director Abi Sanford said in a news release. “Voting Yes on Proposition 1 will give Idahoans more and better choices, it will ensure everyone has a voice, and it will make politicians more accountable to the voters they serve.”

Interested community members in Bingham, Bonneville, Bannock and Teton counties are encouraged to attend their local event and register using the links below.

Friday, Aug. 16th, 2024

Karole Honas’ House

9 S Thompson Ln, Blackfoot, ID 83221

6 – 8 p.m.

Registration Link

Saturday, Aug. 17th, 2024

Goody’s Restaurant Meeting Room

905 S 5th Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201

2 – 4 p.m.

Registration Link

Saturday, Aug. 17th, 2024

Community Park

700 E 25th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Registration Link

Saturday, Aug. 17th, 2024

Driggs City Center Plaza

60 S Main St, Driggs, ID 83422

6 – 8 p.m.

Registration Link

If it passes, Proposition 1 would “abolish Idaho’s party primaries, … by 1) replac(ing) voter selection of party nominees with a top-four primary; (and) 2) requir(ing) a ranked-choice voting system for general elections,” according to the initiative text.

The proposition would “create a system where all candidates participate in a top-four primary, and voters may vote on all candidates. The top four vote-earners for each office would advance to the general election. Candidates could list any affiliation on the ballot, but would not represent political parties, and need not be associated with the party they name.”

A ranked-choice system would then be instituted for the general election.

“Under the ranked-choice voting system, voters rank candidates on the ballot in order of preference, but need not rank every candidate. The votes are counted in successive rounds, and the candidate receiving the fewest voters in each round is eliminated. A vote for an eliminated candidate will transfer to the voter’s next-highest-ranked active candidate. The candidate with the most votes in the final round wins,” according to the proposition’s long title on the Secretary of State’s website.