Burn ban in effect for Madison County for the next two months - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Madison County is under a temporary burn ban through Oct. 15.

Due to dry conditions, gusty winds and thunderstorms, the National Preparedness Level is at level 5, which is the highest level of activation.

According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning is in effect in the Upper Snake River Valley, meaning fires could spread rapidly.

“Madison Fire Department has the expectation this burn ban (Stage One Fire Restriction) will heighten the public’s awareness of the extreme fire conditions we are in,” said Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin in a news release. “We are hopeful following the restrictions outlined in this ban will lessen our chances of a large fire in Madison County. The current indices of low fuel moisture and low relative humidity indicate any fire started in Madison County has a high probability of resulting in a large fire.”

The burn ban restricts any outdoor fires, including:

Campfires

Warming fires

Explosives

Firing model rockets

Discharge of tracer bullets

Fireworks

Exploding targets

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame

Burning trash

Open burning

The burn ban does not apply to fires in an established fire ring, such as wood burning stoves or roadside emergency flares used for safety and registered prescribed burns.

Violations of this temporary burn ban will be considered a misdemeanor and carry a $100 to $300 fine.