Comedian, popular musical and Broadway star set to perform at BYU-Idaho this fall - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photos from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — BYU-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to announce its Fall 2024 season performance lineup. The upcoming season features a seasoned comedian and impressionist, a star-studded musical, and A BYU-Idaho Christmas featuring one of Broadway’s best.

Performing on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium is comedian Frank Caliendo.

Broadway musical Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The final Center Stage event of the semester will be A BYU-Idaho Christmas featuring Broadway star Laura Osnes on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Here is additional information about each event:

Frank Caliendo, Comic Impressionist

Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Hart Auditorium

Students: $10-$30 General Public: $15-$40

Described by the Hollywood Reporter as “a combination of Robin Williams and Jim Carrey,” Frank Caliendo is one comedian that should not be missed. Appearing on The Tonight Show, The Late Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well as his regular segments on ESPN and NFL Countdown, Frank’s high energy act is a blend of impressions, characters and anecdotes that start at a frenetic pace and never let up.

Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.

BYU-Idaho Center

Students: $15-$40 General Public: $20-$45

Experience one of the world’s most beloved family musicals, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, live in concert on October 19 , 2024 at the BYU-Idaho Center in Rexburg, ID. The production stars Casey Elliott of the award-winning musical group GENTRI as Joseph and YouTube sensation Lexi Walker as the Narrator, plus High School Musical’s KayCee Stroh and Shaun Johnson of The Johnson Files. Ensemble, choir, and orchestra roles will all be filled by local talent. For audition details follow @Joseph.Rexburg on Instagram.

A BYU-Idaho Christmas featuring Laura Osnes

Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.

BYU-Idaho Center

Students: $10–25 General Public: $15–25

Laura Osnes is an acclaimed actress and singer known primarily for her work on the Broadway stage and in holiday television specials on the Hallmark Channel. First rising to stardom after winning NBC’s talent competition for the role of Sandy in Grease, Laura reprised that role on Broadway, leading to additional leading roles in South Pacific, Anything Goes, Bonnie & Clyde (Tony Award nomination), Cinderella (Tony award nomination) and Bandstand. In recent years, Laura has expanded her acting repertoire, appearing in numerous Christmas specials on television, including several that will premiere this upcoming holiday season, and filmed live performances with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Live from Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Tickets for all three events are on sale now and can be purchased online through the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office.

More information can be found about each performance at www.byui.edu/center-stage.