Connie, the 81-year-old insurance expert who's still working every day, gets surprised for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about an 81-year-old woman named Connie who is still working! The message said:

Connie is 81 and still works full time. She has worked at the Falls Insurance Agency for almost 60 years. We say the place would fall apart without her!! If you need an answer about insurance, she is your lady! She lost her husband last year while recovering from a fall and a broken hip. Even with all these trials (especially health that have slowed her body down tremendously), she still finds a way to get up and go to work every day at the age of 81! To know Connie Carlson is to know a saint who has always gone out of her way to help and support everyone around her.

We decided to pay Connie a visit and surprise her for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video in the player above!