Crews battling haystack fire in Fremont County - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY – Firefighters are battling a haystack fire near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

The blaze started around 1 p.m. on Salem Road near 600 North and 1900 East, according to Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bart Quayle.

It’s not clear how it started. No injuries have been reported and there are no threats to homes or people in the area.

Witnesses reported nine fire trucks were on scene. South Fremont Fire District is working to put out the flames.

