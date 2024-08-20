Deputies search for missing man who was last seen at state park in Challis - East Idaho News

CUSTER COUNTY — Deputies are searching for a 63-year-old man who went missing in Custer County.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ronald Wayne Jenks.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said he was seen the last week of July at the Yankee Fork State Park in Challis. He was reported missing on Aug. 15.

Jenks is believed to be driving a light gray Dodge Dakota with Idaho license plate V41144. A picture of what the vehicle might look like is below.

If you have seen Jenks, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 879-2232.