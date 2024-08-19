Deputies searching for inmate on work release who failed to return to jail  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies are searching for an inmate who was on work release and failed to return to jail.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 31-year-old Gustavo Sedano-Olivas.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com that Sedano-Olivas has been in jail since March for outstanding warrants and had been approved by the courts for work release. He failed to return from work on Friday evening, Aug. 16.

Sedano-Olivas is 5’7″ and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies are requesting a warrant for additional charges, Lovell said.

East Idaho Crime Stoppers posted about it on social media and asked if anyone has information to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or report anonymously by clicking here.