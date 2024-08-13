Sheriff Ball, Chief Dep. Kaaiakamanu open up about working on Daybell case - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Madison County Sheriff Ron Ball and Chief Deputy Vince Kaaiakamanu are opening up about their experience working on the Chad and Lori Daybell cases.

Ball was a detective with the Rexburg Police Department and Kaaiakamanu worked for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office when the case began in 2019. They have both spent countless hours working on the investigation and now work together in Madison County.

Ball and Kaaiakamanu down with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton for their first interview about the case. Watch the entire conversation in the video player above.