Former deputy appears in court after being charged in connection to fatal crash  - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A former Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy appeared in court on Monday after she was involved in a fatal crash.

Stephanie Grisham, 38, is facing a criminal charge for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Wearing black clothes and a ponytail, she was arraigned in a Bingham County courtroom before Magistrate Judge Neal Randall. She was not given a bond and was summoned to court.

Grisham was with her attorney Dennis Wilkinson. Before the court proceeding started, she was seen dabbing her eyes with a tissue. On the state’s side, attorney Adam Garvin from Madison County was present.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office was appointed by the court to act as a Special Prosecutor due to a conflict of interest, court records show.

The arraignment was less than 10 minutes long and Grisham pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in county jail and/or a fine up to $2,000.

“You should also be aware that you (might be) subject to having your driver’s license suspended for a time to be determined by the court. You could also be placed on probation for up to two years,” Randall said.

A two-day trial is scheduled for Grisham on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.

Stephanie Grisham appeared in a Bingham County courtroom with her attorney Dennis Wilkinson on Monday. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Background

Grisham was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 1 in the area of 1100 East 600 North while she was driving a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office black Ford Explorer patrol SUV.

Court documents reveal that investigators found a text message thread on Grisham’s cell phone indicating text message activity.

Camera footage showed the patrol car veer to the left and into the oncoming lane of traffic. The patrol vehicle hit a Dodge Ram head-on.

Robert Beal, 80, of Shelley, died in the crash. His wife was the passenger in the Dodge Ram. She had severe injuries and was transported to the hospital. Grisham also went to the hospital.

In court documents, Grisham had allegedly said (paraphrasing), “I screwed up. I was on my phone texting. I’m such an idiot.”

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office requested Idaho State Police investigate the crash because it involved one of their own deputies.

Grisham was charged in July and shortly resigned from her position.