Gov. Little orders flags be lowered to honor a late former U.S. senator - East Idaho News

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little ordered the lowering of U.S. flags and State of Idaho flags to honor a former U.S. Senator for Idaho.

Former Sen. Steve Symms passed away Thursday at age 86.

Symms served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican representative for Idaho’s first district from 1973 to 1981. He also served two terms in the U.S. Senate representing Idaho from 1981 to 1993.

Symms was born in Nampa and graduated high school in Caldwell. He graduated from the University of Idaho in Moscow in 1960 with a degree in agriculture.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1960 to 1963 and later worked as an apple farmer.

During his time in Congress, Symms served on the Budget, Finance, Armed Services, Environment and Public Works and joint Economic Committees.

“Steve Symms routinely pushed back on government overreach, stood up for the working people of Idaho, and defended the freedoms we hold dear as Americans,” Little said in a news release. “God bless this fighter for Idaho values.”

Little ordered flags to be lowered immediately until sunrise on Monday.