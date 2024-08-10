Grubslingers is bringing 'flavor bursts' to the eastern Idaho food scene - East Idaho News

RIGBY — The owners of Grubslingers say their truck is bringing a much-needed “burst of flavor” to the “grub” scene in eastern Idaho.

Windy and Levi Clark, owners of the Grubslingers food truck and catering services, say their passion for good food has led them all over eastern Idaho.

“It just has blossomed and grown,” says Windy. “It’s a lot of fun and has become a passion, more or less.”

I was lucky enough to get to try three of their most popular items, starting with the Boss Hog Bowl.

The bowl has a base of white rice covered in tender pork belly smoked for 14 to 17 hours. The meat is then covered in Windy’s sweet and delicious homemade “cowboy candy.”

The Boss Hog Bowl | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s got a little kick to it. I make my own rendition of cowboy candy, and all kinds of yumminess of flavor burst,” says Windy. “We serve it up just like that, and it’s quite the hit.”

This was my favorite dish due to the tender meat and spicy but sweet flavors, which combined to pack a major flavor punch — but I still had two amazing dishes left.

Next, I tried one of their most popular dishes for wedding catering: loaded mashed potatoes, tender-cut steak, house salad,and a fresh-baked roll.

A traditional wedding meal | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The steak was phenomenally cooked and seasoned, and the loaded mashed potatoes were packed full of delicious melty cheese.

“With catering, we custom-create to the individuals,” says Windy. “Just because you’re getting married, doesn’t mean you have to have a $30,000 budget to have steak and potatoes.”

A mini-version of a catering charcuterie board made by Grubslingers. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Lastly, I tried the loaded macaroni salad, which Windy says she sells by the bucket, and the popper burger.

The popper burger and macaroni salad | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The loaded macaroni salad is to die for, with perfect seasoned pasta and toppings — I can see why it sells out so quickly. The popper burger is also fantastic, and nearly out of this world with what Windy would say is a “flavor burst.”

“The homemade aoili that goes on that, the cut of the beef, the cut of the bacon is all different cuts of bacon, so it’s not flat, boring bacon,” says Windy. “The pops of flavors, you get pickled jalapeños, fresh ones — and I can’t tell you the rest because I’d have to kill you, and I don’t want to have to do that.”

The Grubslingers food truck | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Definitely make sure to try Grubslingers, whether that is through its catering services or the food truck, which is usually in front of Broulim’s in Rigby on Tuesday afternoons — it is worth the wait.

Check out Grubslingers on Facebook, Instagram and on their website.