House Speaker Mike Johnson holds private meeting and dines with Frank VanderSloot in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — House Speaker Mike Johnson was in eastern Idaho Monday evening for a private meeting with Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot.

EastIdahoNews.com has learned Johnson flew into the Idaho Falls Regional Airport around 3:30 p.m. He was accompanied by security personnel and Idaho Falls Police escorted two white SUVs to Melaleuca Global Headquarters where the Republican Speaker of the House met with VanderSloot and his management team.

Following the meeting, Johnson dined with Frank and Belinda VanderSloot and some of their family members at Sandpiper in Idaho Falls.

Frank VanderSloot and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at Melaleuca Global Headquarters. | Courtesy photo

Frank VanderSloot and members of his family dined with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at Sandpiper on Monday night. | Courtesy photo

Johnson departed the airport around 7 p.m. EDT.

Johnson serves Louisiana’s Fourth District and was elected the 56th Speaker of the House last October.

The purpose of Johnson’s visit to Eastern Idaho is unclear. Melaleuca declined to comment when contacted by EastIdahoNews.com.