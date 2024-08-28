 4-year-old boy has been found - East Idaho News

4-year-old boy has been found

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

IFPD
Reign Nichols | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department
UPDATE

“Reign has been located and is safe,” Idaho Falls Police said in a brief statement around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Further details were unavailable.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, his name is Reign Nichols. He was last seen on Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. in the 200 block of 16th Street. 

He may have left on his blue strider bike that does not have any pedals. 

Reign is approximately 3 feet tall, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing khaki shorts and did not have a shirt. 

If anyone has seen Reign or has information, please contact Idaho Falls Police dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

