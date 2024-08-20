Idaho Falls Zoo welcomes newborn Fennec fox - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a news release from the Idaho Falls Zoo.

IDAHO FALLS – Meet the first Fennec fox born at the Idaho Falls Zoo this year.

Sahara was born Monday to proud parents, Jojo and Finnick. Sahara is already charming everyone with playful energy and curiosity. Welcome to the family, Sahara!

The Idaho Falls Zoo is open for the season through Sunday, Oct. 27. It’s open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until Sept. 2. Beginning Sept. 7, it will be open Saturday and Sunday only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.