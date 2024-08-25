Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Bonneville County Jail - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An inmate in the Bonneville County Jail died Sunday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Lucas Lamar Charboneau, 43, was booked into the jail Tuesday by Idaho Falls Police for felony charges of aggravated battery and attempted murder.

Deputies found Charboneau unresponsive around 5:25 a.m., according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. They began life saving measures until an Idaho Falls Ambulance arrived. Charboneau was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse has asked the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.