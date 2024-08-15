Is it legal to make a U-turn if there's no sign against it? Here's what Idaho law says - East Idaho News

(Idaho Statesman) — Whether you’re new to town or on the same roads you drive around daily, remembering niche traffic laws that aren’t often visibly posted or explained can be difficult.

Idaho law states that drivers must obey traffic-instructing devices and signs, but what about when there is no specific signage?

One of those instances is with U-turns. It’s straightforward when a “no U-turn” sign is present, but what are Idaho’s laws if a sign isn’t present and it’s possible to U-turn?

Here’s what to know.

When is it illegal to make a U-turn in Idaho?

As with any other state, making a U-turn is illegal when a sign specifically states that U-turns are prohibited.

The Idaho Transportation Department’s driver’s manual also notes two other times when making a U-turn is illegal.

The first is when attempting to make a U-turn on a hill or curve. Idaho law requires drivers to be able to see 500 feet in either direction before performing the move. The second caveat is that U-turns are illegal to perform in no-passing zones.

Drivers must also stop and yield to all other traffic before performing a U-turn, according to the manual.

When can you make a legal U-turn in Idaho?

The good news is, aside from the instances listed above, Idaho drivers can perform a U-turn anywhere else.

Unlike some states, a U-turn does not have to be performed at a traffic signal in Idaho.

According to ITD, the only rules that prevent a U-turn in Idaho are that the action must be performed when it’s safe and that the driver must be able to see 500 feet in both directions.

What are penalties for an illegal U-turn in Boise?

Punishments can vary by city, but according to Boise’s Code of Ordinances, being pulled over for an illegal U-turn in the city will result in an infraction violation.

The default fine for an infraction penalty is $100, but a fine could reach as high as $300, according to the Code of Ordinances.