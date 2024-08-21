ISP asks for witnesses after crash involving motorcycle and car sends two to hospital  - East Idaho News

AMMON — Idaho State Police are asking for witnesses who saw a crash Tuesday evening to call in with information.

The crash happened between a motorcycle and a white car on East Lincoln Road near Eagle Eye Produce, which is in Idaho Falls, around 8:20 p.m., according to Sgt. Amanda Ward with ISP.

A 48-year-old man was driving the motorcycle, and a 40-year-old woman was his passenger.

A “juvenile” was the driver of the car, and the passenger was a 19-year-old woman.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or who was traveling in which direction. Ward said she is trying to figure out the dynamics of it. She’s hoping someone saw it and can call with details.

However, it ended with the woman from the motorcycle underneath the car. Emergency crews extricated her. They had to lift the car to pull her out. Both she and the man were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries, Ward said.

Ward told EastIdahoNews.com they were not wearing helmets.

The two in the car were not injured.

All lanes on East Lincoln were blocked for about four hours.

If you know anything about this crash or witnessed it, call Idaho State Police at (208) 528-3408.

