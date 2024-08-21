ISP now accepting applications for trooper positions - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho State Police is accepting applications for commissioned trooper positions. As Idaho’s premier statewide, full-service law enforcement agency, we are looking to hire dedicated individuals to join our team and play a crucial role in safeguarding communities throughout the state. Successful candidates will receive a $2,000 signing bonus.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 8, providing prospective candidates with a wide window to take the first step toward a fulfilling and impactful career in law enforcement. To be eligible, candidates must be citizens of the United States, have graduated from an accredited high school or GED equivalent, be at least 21 years old, possess or be able to obtain an Idaho license, and complete background checks. The next Idaho State Police Academy starts in January 2025.

“ISP offers a unique and rewarding career for those committed to public service,” said Colonel Bill Gardiner, Director of the Idaho State Police. “Choosing to become an ISP trooper is more than just a job—it’s a calling. Our troopers are frontline defenders of Idaho’s communities, and we ensure they are equipped with the best training and resources available. Comprehensive preparation empowers them to handle the diverse challenges they face daily, from complex criminal investigations to ensuring highway safety. We take immense pride in our troopers, who consistently demonstrate the highest levels of professionalism and integrity, embodying the core values of ISP. We are looking for individuals who share our commitment to excellence and are ready to make a lasting impact on the safety and security of our state.”

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the ISP recruiting website to review the requirements and benefits and to submit an online application. The selection process includes a written examination, physical fitness test, oral interview, background investigation, and comprehensive medical and psychological evaluations.

ISP will host several open houses statewide to help potential applicants better understand our work. These events, promoted on our social media platforms, provide an invaluable opportunity to meet current troopers, ask questions, and gain insight into a career with ISP. Check out our social media or contact a District Recruiter to learn more.

ISP protects all Idahoans’ lives, property, and constitutional rights. Our troopers are dedicated to excellence and upholding the highest standards of integrity and service. Join us to become part of an unwavering team committed to these life-saving values. Together, we can make a difference in the safety and security of our state.

If you have questions, contact a District Recruiter who can provide detailed information about the application process, job requirements, and career benefits with ISP.