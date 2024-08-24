ISU Ambush obstacle race returns next month - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO –– Idaho State University’s beloved obstacle race, the ISU Ambush, is set to return on Saturday, Sept. 28 on Bartz Field.

The ISU Ambush invites Bengals from all backgrounds who may be beginners or seasoned racers to compete. Registration is open for individual racers or teams of 4-7 people and is $40 per person. Participants will run an obstacle course that will include a team wall, balance beam, tire pull, etc., challenging one’s skills and teamwork abilities. The course will take racers throughout the Pocatello ISU campus, including Bartz Field and Miller Ranch Stadium. Past ISU Ambush obstacle races have featured a “mud run,” but due to change of location, this year’s event will feature no mud or water of any kind.

Co-hosted by students, faculty and staff from the ISU Human Performance and Sport Studies (HPSS) Department and the Outdoor Adventure Center, the ISU Ambush aims to provide students with engaging, real-world learning opportunities, while also bringing together the campus and local communities to participate in an active, exciting event. Additionally, all proceeds from the ISU Ambush will be used to support students in the ISU Outdoor Education program by covering costs of professional development conferences and program certifications.

Maren Hunter is serving as this year’s race director and is the Outdoor Education Program’s clinical instructor. She explains that the word ambush is also another term for a group of tigers.

“We are excited to be bringing the ISU Ambush back to the community of Pocatello,” Hunter says. “This year, HPSS students will be helping plan and facilitate the race, giving them critical, real-world experience. This race is a great way to get your family, a group of friends, or coworkers together to have a great time!”

Racers of all levels who are at least 14 years old are invited to participate and will receive a free shirt, if registered before Sept. 13. To learn more about the ISU Ambush, please visit isu.edu/ambush.