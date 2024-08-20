ITD seeks input on the future of Highway 20 in Ashton - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

ASHTON — The Idaho Transportation Department will host two public meetings next week to share developments and seek public input for the preliminary environmental study of U.S. Highway 20 between Ashton and the State Highway 87 junction.

The purpose and need of the corridor study is to enhance highway safety and operations by decreasing crash severity, addressing traffic growth, improving access management and addressing regional freight movement.

Following a two-year process that included significant analysis and public involvement, including a stakeholder screening group, several improvement options are recommended to move forward and will be on display at the public meetings. The options included various four-lane highway alternatives being considered.

The option of adding more alternate passing lanes was determined by the stakeholder screening group to be least beneficial and will likely not be recommended to proceed because it does not meet the purpose and need requirements of improved safety and mobility. Future traffic data estimates indicate this option has excessive congestion and travel delays by 2050 and a concern by engineers that this inconsistent lanes design over 40 miles of mountain highway with more than 10,000 vehicles a day during peak season creates high risk crash zones at multiple traffic merge areas versus other options reviewed.

The study is a first step in efforts to reduce congestion, enhance safety, and improve mobility throughout the region. Public input is important to the process and ITD welcomes feedback on study alternatives. Recommendations from the study may be used or adopted into future National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) studies, which will also include community outreach and public engagement opportunities. Funding beyond the PEL study has not been identified.

ITD experts will be available to answer questions and discuss the alternatives and timeline of the study. The format and content will be the same at both meetings. The locations are:

Ashton Community Center and Library

925 Main Street

Ashton, ID 83420

August 21

5 – 7 p.m.

Island Park EMS Building

4378 County Circle

August 22

5 – 7 p.m.

For those who can’t attend in person, an online meeting will be available from Aug. 22 – Sept. 5 at itdprojects.org/projects/us-20-ashton-to-sh-87-jct/.