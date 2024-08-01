'Little House on the Prairie' star Dean Butler answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Dean Butler is best known for playing Almanzo Wilder in the smash hit “Little House on the Prairie.” He has also performed in multiple other TV series, movies and on Broadway – plus, he’s an accomplished director and producer.

RELATED | Alison Arngrim, star in ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and other productions, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

I had a great time chatting with Dean. Here’s what I asked him:

How did you your role on ‘Little House on the Prairie’?

You’ve been involved in a lot of show business projects. Do you have a favorite?

What would be your dream job and who would you act with?

I live in Idaho and we are known for our potatoes. Have you ever been here and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

This year is the 50th anniversary of ‘Little House on the Prairie.’ Do you have a favorite memory from working on the show?

What makes a good actor?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Dean in the video player above and follow him on his website, Facebook and Instagram.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.